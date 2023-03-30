Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 12 killed in Indore temple stepwell collapse; 19 rescued so far

12 killed in Indore temple stepwell collapse; 19 rescued so far

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 05:39 PM IST

More than 25 people fell into the 40-feet deep step well during a special pooja on the occasion of Ram Navami

As many as 12 persons were killed while 19 were rescued after a roof of stepwell caved in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple of Indore on Thursday, said police.

Police and devotees pulled people out with the help of ropes. (ANI image)
Indore collector Ilayaraja T said, “As many as 11 people died and one succumbed to injury. Rescue operation is going on.”

More than 25 people fell into the 40-feet deep step well during a special pooja on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Police and devotees pulled people out with the help of ropes.

According to Juni police, the incident took place during a havan. More than 25 people were sitting on the roof of the stepwell and due to the roof becoming overburdened, it broke after which people fell down.

Taking cognisanse of the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to speed up the rescue operation.

“Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Rescue of some people from Bawdi has been done so far,” said the CM.

Story Saved
