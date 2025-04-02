Menu Explore
2 female Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh

ByMonika Pandey
Apr 02, 2025 06:01 PM IST

The two female Maoists were members of Kanha Bhoramdev AB Division Khatiya Morcha Dalam and carried a reward of ₹14 lakh each

Bhopal: Two alleged women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the firing continued from both sides for about an hour. (Representational image)
Police said the firing continued from both sides for about an hour. (Representational image)

The two female Maoists were identified as Pramila alias Mase Mandavi (29), a resident of Paligudem village, Sukma, Chhattisgarh, and Mamta alias Rambai Mandavi (29), a resident of Murkudi, Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra.

They were members of Kanha Bhoramdev AB Division Khatiya Morcha Dalam and carried a reward of 14 lakh each.

Balaghat Range inspector general Sanjay Kumar said, “Hawk Force team was searching in the forest of Sarai area under Bicchiya police station of Mandla at around 7 am on Wednesday. Suddenly Maoists started firing. Hawk Force team retaliated. The firing continued from both sides for about an hour. During the search, the Hawk Force team found bodies of two women Maoists.”

The team recovered an SLR, a gun, wireless set and items of daily need from the encounter site.

Some blood stains were seen in the forest that suggested some Maoists got injured during the encounter. The search is going on by the Hawk Force team, said the IG.

