2 Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat: Police

Two Maoists, carrying a reward of ₹43 lakhs, have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Lanjhi in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, said police. Police said the exchange of fire continued for about three hours. (Representative Image)

The Maoist were identified as divisional committee member Sajanti alias Kranti, 38, from Sukma, who was carrying ₹29 lakh reward, and Raghu alias Sher Singh, 54, from Balaghat, carrying a reward of ₹14 lakh.

Police recovered one AK 47, magazine, 12 bore rifle, baofeng walkie talkie set and one printer from the possession of the Maoists.

Balaghat deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mukesh Srivastava said, “An encounter took place between the Hawk Force and the Maoists at around 9pm on Monday in Kerajari forest, located on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The exchange of fire continued for about three hours. Later, two bodies were recovered from the forest.”