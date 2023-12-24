close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / 2 of family killed, 6 injured over old dispute in MP’s Bina district: Police

2 of family killed, 6 injured over old dispute in MP’s Bina district: Police

ByAnupam Pateriya
Dec 24, 2023 03:08 PM IST

On Friday late at night, Malkhan Singh Yadav’s family was sitting around a bonfire outside the house when around 12 people came in with guns and fired at them, said the SDPO

Two members of a family were killed, and six others were injured after about a dozen people attacked them over an old dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina district, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Saraswati Yadav (45) and her brother-in-law Rupendra Yadav (28).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bina sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prashant Suman said, “There was a dispute between the two families of the same community of Shekhpur village.”

On Friday late at night, Malkhan Singh Yadav’s family was sitting around a bonfire outside the house when around 12 people came in with guns and fired at them, said the SDPO. They also attacked Yadav’s family with axes and sticks, injuring at least six.

Saraswati and Rupendra died on the spot while the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bina Town, said police.

“The families fought over a month ago, but later, both families compromised. To take revenge, the other party attacked our family. The police came about two hours after the incident. There was not even an ambulance with them. My mother and uncle died due to a delay in treatment,” said Dashrath Yadav, Saraswati’s son.

All the accused are absconding, and a search is on to nab them, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out