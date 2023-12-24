2 of family killed, 6 injured over old dispute in MP’s Bina district: Police

Two members of a family were killed, and six others were injured after about a dozen people attacked them over an old dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina district, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Saraswati Yadav (45) and her brother-in-law Rupendra Yadav (28).

Bina sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prashant Suman said, “There was a dispute between the two families of the same community of Shekhpur village.”

On Friday late at night, Malkhan Singh Yadav’s family was sitting around a bonfire outside the house when around 12 people came in with guns and fired at them, said the SDPO. They also attacked Yadav’s family with axes and sticks, injuring at least six.

Saraswati and Rupendra died on the spot while the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bina Town, said police.

“The families fought over a month ago, but later, both families compromised. To take revenge, the other party attacked our family. The police came about two hours after the incident. There was not even an ambulance with them. My mother and uncle died due to a delay in treatment,” said Dashrath Yadav, Saraswati’s son.

All the accused are absconding, and a search is on to nab them, police said.