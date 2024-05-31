 22-yr-old man arrested in MP for raping woman, attempting to abduct her: Police - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi
22-yr-old man arrested in MP for raping woman, attempting to abduct her: Police

ByShruti Tomar
May 31, 2024 12:18 PM IST

A group of men including the main accused, were seen in a video which is going viral on social media waving a sword and dragging the woman out of her house to abduct her

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to abduct her in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, police said.

On the complaint of woman and her father, two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in the matter. (Representative file photo)
A video of the incident was doing rounds on social media on Thursday in which a group of men including the main accused, were seen waving a sword and dragging a woman out of her house to abduct her. The woman was saved due to timely intervention by the neighbours.

“The main accused raped the 21-year-old woman and shot a video of her. He was threatening the woman and her family members not to marry anyone else. Recently, the family fixed her marriage. The accused along with three others came to the woman’s house and thrashed her father, mother and brother. He tried to abduct the woman but was saved by neighbours. He later brandished a sword and ran away from the spot”, Ashok Nagar superintendent of police Vineet Jain said.

Also Read: School headmaster in Karnataka arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating a class 7 girl

On the complaint of woman and her father, two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in the matter.

The first FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) and 363 (attempt to kidnap) on the woman’s complaint.

The second FIR was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of the woman’s father.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / Cities / Bhopal / 22-yr-old man arrested in MP for raping woman, attempting to abduct her: Police
