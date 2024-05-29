School headmaster in Karnataka arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating a class 7 girl

Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a headmaster of the government school in Chikkaballapura for allegedly raping a class 7 girl for six months inside the school office room. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is going on. School headmaster in Karnataka arrested for allegedly raping a class 7 girl

The accused has been identified as G Venkatesh, the headmaster from Sidlaghatta village in the Chikkaballapura district. The incident came to light after the parents of the student found the absence of menstruation in the girl for the last five months. When she was taken to the doctor, they discovered that the girl was three months pregnant. When questioned, the girl revealed that her headmaster, Venkatesh, sexually harassed and raped her multiple times inside the office room of the school.

According to the police, the girl even protested and refused, but the accused continued to abuse her sexually. This has been happening for six months, and police are also questioning the other students and staff in the school. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident in March, A 22-year-old man was arrested from Chikkaballapur district for raping a 12-year-old girl and impregnating her, said police. The accused is a relative of the minor who often visited her when her parents were away. On a few such occasions, he raped her by threatening her.

(With ANI inputs)