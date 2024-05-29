The 17th Pallaki Utsav, a religious procession, is scheduled in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The traffic police issued an advisory for commuters who travel on HAL Road and Outer Ring Road. Vehicle movement is prohibited at the busy Pantur railway under bridge, which is a high-traffic-prone area. Pallaki Utsav in Bengaluru: Police issue traffic advisory. Full details(Picture for representation)

Also Read - Next procedure to begin if Prajwal fails to appear: Karnataka home minister

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “In view of 17 Pallaki Utsav and procession from 7 am on May 29 to 7 am on May 30, at Panattur Village in the limits of HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, the vehicular traffic is temporarily prohibited at Pantur railway underpass for the smooth movement of the vehicular traffic.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police also arranged an alternative route for those who commute to work through this road.

Here are the alternative routes

Vehicles moving towards Kadubisanahalli from Varthur side can travel towards Kundalahalli gate from Vib Gear School Road side and towards Kadubisanahalli via Horavartula Road.

Vehicles moving towards Varthur from Kadubisanahalli Junction can travel towards Kundalahalli via Horavartula Road and Vib Gear School Road towards Varthur.