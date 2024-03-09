Karnataka: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 12-year-old

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Chikkaballapur district for raping a 12-year-old girl and impregnating her, said police. Police said, her parents immediately filed a complaint against the accused at the women police station. (Representative Photo)

The police said, the accused is a relative of the minor who often visited her when her parents were away. On a few such occasions, he raped her by threatening her.

The incident came to light on March 6 when the class 7 girl complained of a stomach ache. When her parents took her to Chikkaballapur district hospital, doctors revealed that she was six months pregnant. Subsequently, the girl told them about the crime.

“We have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Pocso (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. We arrested him from his house,” said inspector B Nirmala from Chikkaballapur women police station.

“We have recorded the statement of the survivor and produced her before the district juvenile justice board. The girl has been sent to a shelter home which is run by the women and children welfare department,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, the police produced the accused before the JMFC court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.