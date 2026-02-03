Edit Profile
crown
    24-year-old man accused of rape and murder lynched by villagers in MP’s Raisen

    The woman was going to the field to deliver food to her brother on Monday when Bhilada, who lived in the same neighbourhood, stopped her

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 7:42 PM IST
    By Shruti Tomar, BHOPAL
    A 24-year-old man was lynched by villagers in central Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman and killed her, police said on Tuesday.

    Police said the villagers tracked down the suspect and started thrashing him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Prakash Singh Bhilada, 24, a resident of Bharatipur village, succumbed to injuries at a government hospital late on Monday. Six villagers have been detained in connection with his murder, additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse said.

    The police officer said the woman was going to the field to deliver lunch to her brother on Monday when Bhilada, who lived in the same neighbourhood, stopped her and attempted to sexually assault her.

    Some villagers spotted Bhilada with the woman at some point and informed her family about the assault. By the time her family reached the spot, she was dead, and the accused was missing.

    The villagers tracked him down and started thrashing him.

    Police said someone also informed them. The Sultanpur police rescued the man and took him to a hospital where he died a few hours later.

    Police are investigating mob lynching case and will take further action after receiving the post-mortem and forensic report.

    Kharpuse said police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain order.

    (with inputs from Saed Nadan from Raisen)

    • Shruti Tomar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shruti Tomar

      She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business &amp; industries.

