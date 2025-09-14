3 arrested for sexually assaulting two minor sisters in MP’s Singrauli: Police

Three perople were arrested on Sunday over allegations of rape and physical assault of two minor sisters late on Friday night, police said. Police arrested three people, whose names were not revealed as their ages are yet to be ascertained. (Representative file photo)

Police arrested three people, whose names were not revealed as their ages are yet to be ascertained.

Bargawan police station in-charge Mohammad Sameer said, “The minor girls were going to their aunt’s house on a motorcycle with their brother-in-law on Friday late night. Three youths stopped their bike at a deserted place near Gidher village. The accused thrashed the brother-in-law and forcibly took both the girls away from the road.”

“The three individuals sexually assaulted both the girls. They hit the girls with an intention to kill them and fled after snatching their mobiles. The minor girls took help from passers-by to inform the police. They were rushed to a hospital”, said the police officer.

The girls have suffered injuries and are being treated in a district hospital.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 137 (kidnapping) 109 (attempt to murder) 70 (gang-rape) and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act on Saturday night.