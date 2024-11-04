3 arrested in MP’s Pandhurna for torturing 14-year-old boy: Police

BHOPAL: Three men have been arrested on charges of hanging a 14-year-old boy upside over hot coals and forcing him to inhale chilli smoke to get him to confess to stealing a wristwatch in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district, police said. Police said the three men have been arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pandhurna superintendent of police Sundar Singh Kanesh said the three were arrested on a complaint by the teenager’s father, who learnt of his son’s torture after a video clip of the incident emerged.

“The incident happened on November 1 in Mohgaon village in Pandhurna. The father of the victim saw the video on Sunday and filed a complaint,” the district police chief said.

The three have been identified as Omkar Brahme, owner of NK Traders, and his two associates, Nikhil Kalmbe and Surendra Bawankar.

According to the complaint, the teenager went to the premises of NK Traders with a 12-year-old friend after being summoned by Omkar Brahme to the shop on November 1 afternoon.

“I reached NK Traders with my 12-year-old friend. Here Kalambe and Bawankar accused me of stealing a wristwatch. When I denied it, they tied my legs with a rope and hung me upside down from a tin shed. They also tied my hands from behind and beat me with sticks. They kept throwing chilli on a flame and forced me to inhale the smoke,” the victim said in the police complaint.

The boy said he was allowed to leave only after he assured them that he would not complain. And he did not.

But someone who was at the spot and had made a video of the incident. This video was uploaded on social media on Sunday.

The victim’s father said he was shocked. “When I saw the video, I was stunned. I asked my son about it and he shared everything. The accused should be given a harsh punishment.”