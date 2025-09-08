3 workers die due to fumes in oil tank at MP factory; magisterial probe ordered

BHOPAL: The Dhar district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of three labourers, who entered an oil tank in a lubricant factory without safety gear, a district police officer said. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The authorities have also sealed the premises operated by the Shri Sagar Lubricant Company in Dhar.

Additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Vijay Dhabar said the deceased have been identified as Sunil Parmar, 35, Deepak Bhilala, 30 and Jagdish Ninama, 32. A fourth worker, Chotu Parmar, is currently under treatment for inhaling toxic gas.

“Deepak Bhilal entered the tank to clean it on Sunday evening. When he did not return, Jagdish and Sunil followed him into the tank. All three lost consciousness. Chotu Panwar then attempted a rescue by tying a rope around himself but also fainted. Other labourers managed to pull him out in time,” said Dhabar.

The workers were taken to a local hospital, which referred them to Maharaj Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore. Only Chotu Panwar survived.

Dhabar said information about the tragedy only reached the police early on Monday.

Health and safety department director Namita Tiwari said, “All four people entered the tank without any safety gear. There is evident negligence on the part of the company. Action will be taken.”

Collector Priyank Mishra ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case. “Legal action will be taken against the factory management. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The investigation has been handed over to Pithampur SDM,” Mishra said, adding that all possible assistance will be provided to the families of the victims.

Police said the factory owner was on the run and would be arrested soon.