News / Cities / Bhopal News / 30-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

30-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 18, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The victim, according to police, had come to stay with his friend on Tuesday. His friend told police that the victim was in depression as he was unable to move to Canada

A 30-year-old Gurdaspur resident ended his life at Skylark Enclave Society in Sector 115, Kharar.

The victim earlier worked in Mohali and stayed in a rented accommodation in Phase-11 but had a dispute with the house owner following which he returned to his home town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim earlier worked in Mohali and stayed in a rented accommodation in Phase-11 but had a dispute with the house owner following which he returned to his home town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, according to police, had come to stay with his friend on Tuesday. His friend told police that the victim was in depression as he was unable to move to Canada.

The victim earlier worked in Mohali and stayed in a rented accommodation in Phase-11 but had a dispute with the house owner following which he returned to his home town.

Kharar police have kept the body in the Kharar civil hospital for identification and have initiated the inquest proceedings in the case.

