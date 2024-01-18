30-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

A 30-year-old Gurdaspur resident ended his life at Skylark Enclave Society in Sector 115, Kharar. The victim earlier worked in Mohali and stayed in a rented accommodation in Phase-11 but had a dispute with the house owner following which he returned to his home town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, according to police, had come to stay with his friend on Tuesday. His friend told police that the victim was in depression as he was unable to move to Canada.

Kharar police have kept the body in the Kharar civil hospital for identification and have initiated the inquest proceedings in the case.