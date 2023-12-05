35-year-old hacked to death by wife, brother in Amritsar

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by his wife and younger brother in Boparai Khurd village under the Attari police sub-division. According to police, the accused were in an illicit relationship. The accused duo has been arrested. Deceased Sawinder Singh (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sawinder Singh while the accused are his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and brother Janga Singh. The accused have been arrested and a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime has been recovered, Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The DSP said the village’s panchayat members informed them about a murder on Monday morning.

“I, along with police personnel, reached the spot and started investigation. The body of the deceased has marks of sharp-edged weapons. While questioning the deceased’s wife and brother, and by checking their phone calls, we got suspicious about their involvement,” Nagra said.

“The accused continued to pretend that Sawinder was hacked to death by unidentified persons who escaped by scaling the house’s outer wall after the crime,” he said.

He added that their technical team found clues suggesting the involvement of the deceased’s wife and brother. “When the duo were thoroughly questioned, their statements did not match. They later confessed their crime and said they had killed Sawinder while he was asleep on Sunday night,” Nagra said.

According to police, Janga’s wife had died around 2 years ago. “Janga and Sawinder’s wife were in an illicit relationship,” Nagra said. Sawinder has two children.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder) at the Lopoke police station.