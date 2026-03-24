Bilaspur, Around 4,400 chickens have died following a bird flu outbreak at a state-run poultry farm in the Koni area of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, prompting authorities to intensify surveillance within a 10-kilometre radius, officials said on Tuesday. 4,400 chickens die of bird flu in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; surveillance, containment intensified

Joint Director of the Veterinary Department in Bilaspur Dr GS Tanwar said around 4,400 chickens have died due to the viral infection infection at the government poultry farm between March 19 and March 24.

A total of 5,037 chickens were housed at the facility, he said.

Samples from the dead birds were sent on Monday to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune. The Bhopal lab has confirmed the presence of avian influenza in dead chickens, Tanwar informed.

Following the confirmation, District Collector Sanjay Agrawal has issued immediate directives for containment and prevention under the Revised Action Plan for Prevention and Containment of Avian Influenza , an official statement said.

One kilometer radius of the farm has been declared as 'infected zone' while 10 km radius as 'surveillance zone', it said.

According to the protocol, poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed will be destroyed within the 'infected zone' and their movement will be completely banned. For this, compensation will be provided by the Animal Husbandry Department to the owners of poultry birds.

After completing the culling process, the farm will be sealed.

Rapid Response Teams have been formed to carry out culling of infected birds, safe disposal, surveillance, and sanitisation measures in the affected area, said the statement.

Warning signboards will be installed, and strict monitoring enforced on the movement and sale of poultry in these areas. Culling and disposal operations will be conducted as per government guidelines, with coordination between revenue, police, urban administration, and panchayat departments, it said.

Health monitoring of poultry farm workers is also being undertaken. Any individuals showing symptoms will be tested, and antiviral medication will be provided if required, it said.

Officials have also directed continuous monitoring of poultry sale centres across the district.

The District Magistrate has urged people not to pay attention to rumours and to cooperate with authorities while maintaining vigilance.

No cases of infection in humans have been reported so far, officials added.

Bird flu or avian flu is a type of viral infection that spreads in birds and some mammals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.