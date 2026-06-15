5 killed as speeding SUV swerves to avoid bike in Madhya Pradesh

Five people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed and two others critically injured after their speeding SUV overturned on the Matkuli-Pipariya road in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Monday evening, police said. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the victims were returning to Narmadapuram from Tamia when the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle and lost control.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Dhurve (48), a school teacher, his wife Jyoti Dhurve (42), and their son Akshat Dhurve (8). The other two victims were identified as Pancham Thakur (55) of Samnapur and Kuldeep Thakur (40) of Jhirpa Karer.

The injured—Akash Dhurve (25) and Sharad Uike (21), both residents of Samnapur—were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Pipariya police station in-charge Madanlal Pawar said the Bolero was travelling at a high speed. “The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction. Due to the high speed, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned multiple times after the brakes were slammed,” Pawar said.