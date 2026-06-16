Man dies after bike plunges off ‘unfinished road’ near Haryana-UP border

A 45-year-old man died after falling into a ditch along with his motorcycle on Yamuna Road, an incomplete interstate road at the Haryana border near Faridabad’s Manjhawali that abruptly ends in fields in Uttar Pradesh, and remained unattended for at least eight hours, police said on Monday. Investigators found no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or streetlights near the accident site across the state border. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of the NIT-I area in Faridabad. Police said he worked as a manager at a private eye hospital in Noida.

According to police, Joshi was travelling from his Faridabad residence to Noida on Sunday night when he likely followed Yamuna Road, a route towards the Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna. Investigators suspect he may have taken the route after checking a GPS-based map. The incomplete road is intended to connect Faridabad with Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Police estimate Joshi left home sometime after 10pm and the accident likely occurred around 10.50pm-11pm. However, officers said the exact time of the crash has not been independently established.

Officials said there were no warning signs, caution boards, reflectors, barricades or streetlights along the Yamuna Road stretch. The point where the road abruptly ends in fields just across the Uttar Pradesh border was also not barricaded.