Greater Noida: Meta alerts cops, man trying to end life saved

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old man who attempted to end his life over marriage proposal rejection was saved by police after Meta alerted Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow as part of Crisis Intervention Collaboration 2022, police said on Sunday. Police said the man was counselled and assured to not take the extreme step again in the future. (HT Archive)

They added in primarily investigation; it was revealed that the man uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption, “This is my last video, who know I’ll be here later or not?”

“On June 12 at 12.12 am, the UP Police social media cell received an email from Meta about the incident. Immediately, the Noida police chief was alerted to the location, and Jewar police were directed to reach the spot,” said Noida police in a statement.

It added, “Within five minutes, a police team reached the victim’s home in Jewar and alerted his family, who were asleep. Later, the victim, who consumed excessive sleeping pills, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable. It was revealed that the man was upset after a woman rejected his marriage proposal.”

Police said the man was counselled and assured to not take the extreme step again in the future. “The step was taken under Crisis Intervention Collaboration 2022 between Meta and UP Police,” added the statement.

Notably, under the arrangement established between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta in 2022, whenever a person shares content related to suicide or suicidal ideation on Facebook or Instagram, Meta promptly issues an alert to the Uttar Pradesh Police through email and phone. This facilitates timely intervention and helps prevent loss of life.