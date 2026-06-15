3 killed, 12 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Three passengers were killed and 12 injured when a private bus carrying 52 passengers overturned near Bhodi village in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Monday morning. The private bus carrying 52 passengers that overturned near Bhodi village in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Police said the bus was headed from Fatehabad to Tohana when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the roadside.

Fatehabad superintendent of police Nikita Khattar stated that of the three passengers who died, two were women. Police teams are currently working to identify the deceased, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Tohana.

Angry villagers held a protest and blocked the Tohana-Fatehabad road near Bhodi, demanding the arrest of the bus driver and conductor, who fled the scene.

Tohana SDM Akash Sharma and DSP Jai Bhagwan appealed to the protesters to lift the blockade. They eventually complied after the DSP assured them that police are conducting raids to arrest the absconding duo.

Officials added that they are currently recording the statements of the remaining passengers, and an investigation is underway. The bus has been impounded, and a formal FIR will be registered based on passenger accounts.

Soon after the incident, Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala visited the spot to monitor the situation and assist in ensuring relief to the victims.