60-yr-old woman who killed husband by giving electric shocks imprisoned for life
A 60-year-old assistant professor was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband, a retired doctor, by inflicting electric shocks.
Police arrested professor of chemistry Mamta Pathak for killing her husband Dr Neeraj Pathak, 63, by giving him sleeping pills and inflicting electric shocks on him on May 2, 2021.
Also Read: Rajasthan woman drugs abusive husband to give electric shocks
“The session court found her guilty of murder and sentenced her to life imprisonment”, prosecution advocate Shivakant Tripathi said.
“Dr Neeraj Pathak was found dead at his residence on May 1. His wife Mamta told police that she had gone to Jhansi and when she came back on May 1, she found her husband dead”, said Tripathi.
“During the investigation, the driver of Mamta informed police that on the way to Jhansi, Mamta said she had committed a big mistake. The police also found audio of Neeraj Pathak which went viral on social media that his wife used to torture him,” Tripathi added.
When police interrogated Mamta, she confessed to the crime.
“Mamta came to know that Neeraj Pathak was in a relationship with another woman. Mamta had also filed a complaint with police in January 2021 that her husband used to give her sedative pills by mixing them in food so that he can meet another woman. However, she withdrew the complaint later,” police said in the chargesheet.
“Mamta, who was a professor of chemistry, gave overdose of sleeping pills to her husband and later killed him by inflicting electric shocks on the night of April 29. She made a plan to go to Jhansi with his son for two days so that the presence of sleeping pills wouldn’t have been found in the postmortem and cause of death could be termed as an accident,” the chargesheet added.
-
#waterinapot: Promoting savings, saving fauna
All offices of the National Savings Department, U.P., in the Agra division, are now doubling up as 'watering holes' for birds and animals like monkeys, squirrels and dogs by adopting a simple and virtually expense-free campaign #waterinapot. The Agra Division of the department has five offices: one each in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Firozabad districts, and the headquarters being in Agra.
-
Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field. Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.
-
Widen BSP support base in run-up to 2024 LS polls: Mayawati to party cadre
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656610299185
-
Uttar Pradesh greening: State to plant 35 cr new trees to ensure O2 for 14 cr people
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656610230087
-
PMRDA razes 9 illegal constructions at Kesnand
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday demolished nine illegal constructions located at Kesnand. A PMRDA official requesting anonymity said, “The PMRDA is continuing its drive against illegal constructions. With the help of five earth movers, the authorities demolished nine illegal constructions. Before taking the extreme step, the PMRDA had issued notices to the owners of these properties.” The PMRDA, on Thursday, also released a statement requesting citizens to not conduct illegal constructions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics