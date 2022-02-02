PLA beat up, gave electric shocks to Indian teenager Miram Taron: BJP MP

Indian national Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Arunachal Pradesh who, in January, went missing on the border between India and China, was subjected to electric shocks by the neighbouring country's Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Tapir Gao, a parliamentarian from the northeastern state.

“I've received news that Miram Taron was beaten up and given electric shocks by the PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the government to raise the issues with the authorities concerned,” news agency ANI quoted Gao, a Lok Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as saying.

I've received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on Jan 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up&given electric shocks by PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge Govt to raise this issue with authorities concerned:Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ep1SMRAdRh — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Gao, whose party is in power in both Centre and Arunachal Pradesh, represents the state's Arunachal-East seat in the Lok Sabha. On January 19, he was the first to highlight the incident on Twitter, as he sought help from Indian agencies to seek an early release of the youth.

The Indian Army said on January 20 it had contacted the PLA to seek information over the missing teenager. On January 23, the Chinese army informed their Indian counterparts that Taron has been found, and, on January 27, handed him over to India.

Finally, on January 31, the Indian Army reunited the boy with his family.

The episode took place in the backdrop of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)--which separates the two nations--in the Indian Union territory of Ladakh. The standoff began in May-June 2020 and is yet to be fully resolved.

