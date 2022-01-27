China's PLA handed over 'missing' Arunachal teen to Indian Army: Union minister

China's People's Liberation Army handed over the missing boy named Miran Taron from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Army, Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Thursday. "Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," Rijiju also said on Twitter.

This comes a day after the minister informed that the Chinese Army has responded positively to the Indian Army’s request to hand over the Indian citizen who was located on their side recently.

The 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18. The district authorities said the youth along with others were hunting in the border area between both countries when the incident took place.

This comes in the backdrop of an ongoing stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. So far, officials from both sides have held 14 rounds of military-level talks, but no resolution has been found.

The disengagement process is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

