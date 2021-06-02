‘850 teachers died of Covid during pandemic-related duties in Madhya Pradesh’

At least 850 schoolteachers deputed for Covid-19 related duties have died of the disease in the second wave of the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh over the last three months, a teachers’ association has said.

“Over 6,000 schoolteachers, who were deputed for vaccination and Covid-19 surveys, were tested positive and more than 850 died,” said Jagdish Yadav, president, Rajya Shikshak Sangh, the association, citing a survey that they have carried out across the state.

He said 100 teachers died of the disease in Chhindawara followed by Seoni (95) and Rajgarh (78).

Teachers have blamed the government for deputing them for the pandemic-related work without declaring them as frontline workers. “The teachers are surveying Covid 19 cases and also working at vaccination centres, but without PPE [personal protection equipment] kits and gloves. Even, they use their own masks. The government set up vaccination centres at schools and teachers are working without kits,” said Bhagwan Singh Ranawat, a teacher from Rajgarh.

Ashutosh Pandey, president of Madhya Pradesh Teachers Congress, accused the government of mistreating teachers. “From census to Covid-19 duties, teachers bear all the responsibilities and work hard but hardly any government thinks about us. But now, it is a matter of life and death and of the families of teachers.” He added in Damoh, 17 teachers died of Covid 19 after being infected during poll duty during the by-election in April.

Pandey demanded ₹50 lakh compensation for teachers, who have died of Covid-19 after contracting the disease during pandemic-related duties, as frontline workers.

School education minister Indersingh Parmar said the teachers will get all benefits and safety gears while insisting they were not insensitive towards them.