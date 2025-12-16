Activists offer ‘kar sewa’ to raze Sanjauli mosque’s upper floors

Seeking demolition of Sanjauli mosque’s three floors in compliance with court orders, members of the Dev Bhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on Monday submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, offering “kar sewa” (volunteers’ service) to demolish the same. Seeking demolition of Sanjauli mosque’s three floors in compliance with court orders, members of the Dev Bhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on Monday submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, offering “kar sewa” (volunteers’ service) to demolish the same. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The group also offered to carry out the demolition free of cost if the MC or the mosque’s committee is “unable or unwilling” to execute the order. The organisation demanded that the demolition be carried out by December 29, in compliance with court directions.

In an attempt to save the mosque from demolition, the Waqf board had moved the high court, challenging the district court’s October 30 order upholding the MC commissioner’s May 3 order declaring the mosque as unauthorised. The district court had ordered demolition of the illegal structure by December 29. After that order, several Hindu organisations have protested, demanding demolition of the structure.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while hearing the matter, directed the administration to implement the MC order and demolish the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, while granting a stay on action against the ground and first floors. The next hearing is on March 9.

After meeting the MC commissioner, Madan Thakur, a member of the Dev Bhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said while speaking with mediapersons, “In our memorandum, we stated that the HC orders on demolition of upper floors (2nd, 3rd and 4th) be carried out.”

“We have also offered that if the government and the MC are unable to carry out this work, the Samiti will offer free service and carry out “kar seva” to help the government demolish the illegal structure,” he added.

Warning of an intensified agitation, Thakur said, “We are already creating public awareness. Within a week, we will travel across Himachal Pradesh and go door-to-door to awaken people. Attempts are being made to change the demography of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand while locals have neither jobs nor proper arrangements. We will not allow this attempt to succeed.”

Samiti convener Vijay Sharma said “After the HC’s directions, there should have been no need to submit a memorandum. The deadline is approaching.”