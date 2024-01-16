Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

Bhopal: A cheetah from Namibia died on Tuesday at Kuno National Park (KNP), in Sheopur. This is the 10th death of cheetah at KNP. Now, there are 13 adult cheetahs with four cubs at KNP. Eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023. (Representative Image)

A seven-year-old cheetah named ‘Shaurya’ was found in an unconscious state in a predator-free enclosure on Tuesday. Later, he died at around 3 PM, said Aseem Shrivastava, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), (wildlife).

Shrivastava said, “The monitoring team found that the cheetah was not moving from the place. They went near to the cheetah and found him in unconscious state. The team tranquilised him and gave him CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation). After some time, he regained consciousness but was very weak. He died at around 3pm.”

The cause of Shaurya’s death will be revealed after the post mortem report.

Cheetah Shaurya and Gaurav came from Namibia as coalition. They used to live and hunt together.