First-year engineering student in MP dies by suicide after being mocked

A bachelor of engineering (BE) first-year student of a government college in Indore died by suicide on Thursday afternoon for being mocked as a Hindi medium student, police said. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, they also recovered a note.

The female student left a note which said that she failed five papers of the first semester as she couldn’t understand English and was mocked for being a Hindi medium student, said Kamlesh Sharma, town inspector, Tukoganj police station.

Also Read: IIT Bombay student who died by suicide told mother about caste bias: Police

“I studied in Hindi medium till class 12th. My maternal uncle asked the family to enrol me in a Hindi medium college for higher education, but my father got me admitted to a bachelor of engineering at a reputed college. I could not understand English, and for that, I was mocked (in college) many times. I was facing many problems due to this. In the first semester, I failed in five subjects,” reads the note recovered by the police.

According to officer Sharma, on Thursday, she did not go to attend classes, saying she does not feel well, however, later in the day, her roommates found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

“They informed the incident to the college administration, and the police were called,” Sharma said.

The family members of the deceased have been informed and her body has been sent for the postmortem, said police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. ...view detail