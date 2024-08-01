Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 2, 2024 23.47 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 23.54 °C Very heavy rain August 4, 2024 24.83 °C Heavy intensity rain August 5, 2024 25.84 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 26.7 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 24.66 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 22.7 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on August 1, 2024, is 24.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.87 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

