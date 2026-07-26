Man held for allegedly smuggling cattle in Gurugram, two animals rescued

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Garhi Wajidpur village near Bhondsi for allegedly smuggling cattle in a pickup van, police said on Saturday. The accused allegedly disclosed the identities of those who hired him and the intended receivers during questioning, police said. (File photo)

Police said the man was from Delhi’s Nangloi. He was arrested on Friday and two cattle, including one with multiple injuries, were recovered from his van, police said.

According to police, their teams received inputs about suspected cattle smuggling following which they increased patrolling near the village and intercepted a speeding van.

“The driver took a U-turn soon after being flagged to stop and fled, following which a police team led by assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar chased the van for almost four kilometres and intercepted it. The driver abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was soon arrested. One of the cattle got injured after the suspect drove the van rashly in an attempt to flee,” a police officer said.

A senior police officer said that the suspect told police that he had loaded the cattle in Delhi’s Nangloi and was smuggling them to Tapukada in Bhiwadi district of Rajasthan for illegal slaughtering. “The suspect disclosed the details of those who had hired him for smuggling the cattle and also about the receivers in Bhiwandi,” he said.

“He had smuggled several cattle in the last one year on the same route for illegal slaughtering in Rajasthan. For every trip, he was being paid up to ₹50,000,” he added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that an FIR against the van driver and other unidentified suspects was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at the Bhondsi police station.