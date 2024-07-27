Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 30.84 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 23.58 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 24.19 °C Heavy intensity rain August 1, 2024 23.36 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 22.84 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 24.05 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 27, 2024, is 27.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.77 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 30.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

