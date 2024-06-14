Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 14, 2024, is 33.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.32 °C and 37.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.64 °C and 38.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.32 °C and 37.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|37.23 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|36.69 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|36.07 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 20, 2024
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|35.95 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|34.29 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
