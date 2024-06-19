Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 19, 2024, is 31.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 36.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.04 °C and 36.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.48 °C and 36.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|35.16 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 23, 2024
|33.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 24, 2024
|35.34 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|33.31 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
