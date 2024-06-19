Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 33.97 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 32.67 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 35.16 °C Heavy intensity rain June 23, 2024 33.51 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 35.34 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 31.92 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 29.93 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 33.31 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 19, 2024, is 31.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 36.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.04 °C and 36.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 24.48 °C and 36.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.