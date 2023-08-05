Home / Cities / Bhopal News / BJP launches campaign to promote PM Modi’s Madhya Pradesh connection

BJP launches campaign to promote PM Modi’s Madhya Pradesh connection

ByShruti Tomar
Aug 05, 2023 04:07 PM IST

As many as 695,000 people have registered as Vikas Doots in less than a week, said a senior BJP leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party central unit has launched the campaign ‘Modi Ke Man Mein Base MP and MP Ke Man Mein Modi’ to register as Vikas doot to gather support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and upcoming Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The campaign was launched by the national unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a focus on PM Modi and his connection with Madhya Pradesh state.

As many as 695,000 people have registered as Vikas Doots in less than a week, said a senior BJP leader. Anybody can register for it by writing their mobile number, name, constituency and age, he said.

The website has videos, ringtones and songs showing PM Modi’s connection with MP. It has news clips about the inauguration of the Mahakaal Lok corridor, mega textile park, roads, tape water scheme, housing scheme and tribal development.

The website also consists of short videos on how PM Modi has done work for “women empowerment, economic development, infrastructure, development, and culture”.

Madhya Pradesh BJP social media convener Abhishek Sharma said, “The campaign was launched by the Centre and it is receiving good response.”

This campaign would also help the party in beating the anti-incumbency during the state Assembly election, said a senior party leader.

“All the big schemes launched by the BJP-led state government including Ladli Behna, Sambal, free ration, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Gareeb Kalyan Schemes are being promoted with the face of PM Modi,” he added.

“Earlier, it was decided to launch this campaign for Assembly elections, but it was not leaving the desired impact for the state leadership. Later, it was decided to launch for Lok Sabha election.”

In 2019, BJP won 28 seats, for 2024, the BJP is eying on winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats, said the BJP leader.

During a rally in Indore, Union home minister Amit Shah urged the BJP workers to ensure a win on all 29 seats of Lok Sabha by registering a thumping win in this year’s Assembly election.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out