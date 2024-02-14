BJP nominates Dalit seer, farmer and woman leaders as RS poll candidates from MP

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced four candidates– a farmer leader, a woman leader and a Dalit seer for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has retained L Murugan, the minister of state (MoS) for information and broadcasting, for the second tenure for the Rajya Sabha, and it has named three other candidates (Representative Photo)

While the party has retained L Murugan, the minister of state (MoS) for information and broadcasting, for the second tenure for the Rajya Sabha, it has named three other candidates – Bal Yogi Sant Umeshnath Maharaj, a Dalit seer and the head of Ujjain’s Balmiki Dham Ashram, party’s women’s wing head Maya Naroliya, and BJP’s Kisan Morcha president Bansilal Gurjar.

Umesh Nath Maharaj was named from Ujjain, Maya Narolia from Narmadapuram and Bansilal Gurjar from Mandsaur.

Instead of selecting popular and senior leaders of the BJP, the party decided to select leaders who would have an impact on people belonging to different categories and communities, a party leader said. “BJP is setting up an example that they give preference to every worker of the party. Earlier too, the party has sent three women of different castes to Rajya Sabha,” the BJP leader added.

A representative of the Valmiki community, Umeshnath has an influence on both the BJP and Congress parties. He had the status of minister of state during the Congress rule and had also received eight state honours. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to Union home minister Amit Shah have come to his ashram to seek his blessings.

“I will continue to work like this for social harmony and religion. I will do good for everyone. It is very important to understand some points,” he said after his nomination.

Gurjar was appointed as a non-official (independent) director on the Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) in January 2022 but is a popular farmer leader from Ujjain. He is the vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Mandsaur is known for leading the farmer’s agitation in 2017

“I am happy that the party gave me a big responsibility and I will work for the welfare of farmers,” Gurjar said.

To woo women voters, the BJP has named the party’s state women wing president Naroliya from Narmadapuram.

Meanwhile, the Congress nominated senior leader Ashok Singh for Rajya Sabha. Singh is stated to be close to Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.