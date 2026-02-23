Class 10 student stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds by two minors in MP's Bhopal

A class 10 student was allegedly attacked with a knife and a dagger by two minors while playing snooker at a club in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said. The incident took place on the night of February 15 but came to light on Monday after the accused purportedly posted a video of the assault on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police initially registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt based on the victim’s complaint. However, after the video showing the accused stabbing him 27 times in 30 seconds and severing two of his fingers, went viral, additional charges are being considered, said MS Bhadauria, investigating officer at Tila Jamalpur police station.

According to the victim, the accused had fought with him at a coaching institute days earlier over a trivial issue, during which he slapped them.

“They threatened me with dire consequences. Later, they came to the snooker club and attacked me without any conversation before fleeing,” he said.

The victim managed to reach the hospital and inform the police. He sustained more than ten deep cuts on one wrist, lost two fingers on the other hand, and suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and back, according to the investigating officer.

The victim further alleged that police did not take his complaint seriously, saying that the accused were initially apprehended but released after being served notices.

“The accused themselves posted CCTV footage on social media to spread fear,” he added.