Interactions with other men, marriage pressure: Why Indore man killed MBA classmate

The murder of a 24-year-old MBA student in Indore was triggered by a volatile mix of suspicion, relationship conflict, and pressure to marry, police said, as disturbing details of the case continue to emerge. As investigations unfolded, the accused’s actions pointed to suspicions of infidelity and pressure from the woman's family to marry her. (PTI)

Police investigations have revealed that the accused, Piyush Dhanotia, had been in a relationship with the victim for nearly a year, with both studying in the second semester of an MBA programme at the same college, DCP Krishna Lalchandani said, according to a Live Hindustan report.

Police said both families were aware of the relationship, and the two had known each other since joining college. DCP Krishna Lalchandani said the murder occurred on February 10 when the two met in the accused’s rented room, where they had physical relations before an argument broke out.

Police said the argument escalated after the accused suspected that the woman was communicating with other men through a mobile application, something he strongly objected to, the report stated.

Another major trigger for the crime was pressure from the woman’s family on the accused to marry her, which reportedly added to his anger and resentment.

The girl was independent in her outlook, and the accused did not like this, the DCP said, explaining that repeated quarrels over these issues culminated in the accused strangling her to death with a rope. Investigators said the accused admitted during interrogation that his suspicion about her interactions with other men and disputes over marriage led directly to the killing.

Police further stated that after the murder, the accused locked the room and fled, leaving the body inside, which was later found in a semi-decomposed state after neighbours complained of a foul smell, HT earlier reported.

The case took an even more disturbing turn when police said the accused continued to brutalise the victim’s body even after killing her, a detail that reportedly left cops and the local community shaken.

According to the DCP, the accused told police he had consumed alcohol and taken performance-enhancing drugs in quantities exceeding the prescribed dosage on the day of the crime, said the Live Hindustan report. Police added that the accused claimed his “excitement did not subside” even after the murder, following which he continued to sexually assault the corpse.

Investigators also revealed that while absconding, the accused allegedly performed occult rituals near Panvel in Navi Mumbai, claiming he wanted to communicate with the victim’s spirit because he was mentally disturbed after the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has blamed the accused of blackmailing his daughter using obscene photographs and attempting to extort money by threatening to circulate the images, some of which were allegedly shared in a college WhatsApp group, as per an earlier report by HT.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing, with digital evidence, including mobile phones and online communication, being examined to establish the full sequence of events and additional charges.