Indore man used ‘witchcraft’ to summon MBA student's ‘spirit’ after killing her

A 24-year-old MBA student was found dead inside her classmate’s rented accommodation in Indore after neighbours reported a strong foul smell from the house. The accused, who was on the run after the incident, has now been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Monday. According to police, the two were in a close relationship. (PTI)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said that on February 13, residents in the Dwarkapuri police station area alerted authorities about a locked house emitting a bad odour, HT reported earlier.

When officers reached the spot and entered the premises, they discovered the naked body of the young woman. She was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at a city college. The house belonged to her classmate, who had reportedly fled after the crime.

Also read| Man held for banker wife’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Police traced the accused to Mumbai and took him into custody. He is currently being interrogated following his arrest.

Referring to the questioning, Lalchandani said the accused confessed to strangling the woman to death and then “mistreated” her body.

Also read| Raped, killed, posted assault video on Whatsapp group: MBA student held in classmate’s death case in MP’s Indore

Alleged occult rituals while absconding The accused performed witchcraft to communicate with the woman's spirit, news agency PTI reported. The DCP said, “The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel, in Navi Mumbai while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman’s spirit through witchcraft.''

Also read| ‘Crime of passion’ shocker from Punjab: Man killed female friend, then got her face tattooed on his chest

According to police, the two were in a close relationship.

Police said the accused suspected the woman of speaking to other men. “The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled,” Lalchandani stated.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has levelled serious allegations against the accused. He claimed that the classmate had been blackmailing his daughter using obscene photographs. The father alleged that the accused attempted to extort money by threatening to circulate the images and had even shared them in her college WhatsApp group.

The investigation is ongoing.