Indore man used ‘witchcraft’ to summon MBA student's ‘spirit’ after killing her
Indore horror: Police traced the accused to Mumbai and took him into custody. He is currently being interrogated following his arrest.
A 24-year-old MBA student was found dead inside her classmate’s rented accommodation in Indore after neighbours reported a strong foul smell from the house. The accused, who was on the run after the incident, has now been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said that on February 13, residents in the Dwarkapuri police station area alerted authorities about a locked house emitting a bad odour, HT reported earlier.
When officers reached the spot and entered the premises, they discovered the naked body of the young woman. She was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at a city college. The house belonged to her classmate, who had reportedly fled after the crime.
Also read| Man held for banker wife’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar
Police traced the accused to Mumbai and took him into custody. He is currently being interrogated following his arrest.
Referring to the questioning, Lalchandani said the accused confessed to strangling the woman to death and then “mistreated” her body.
Also read| Raped, killed, posted assault video on Whatsapp group: MBA student held in classmate’s death case in MP’s Indore
Alleged occult rituals while absconding
The accused performed witchcraft to communicate with the woman's spirit, news agency PTI reported. The DCP said, “The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel, in Navi Mumbai while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman’s spirit through witchcraft.''
Also read| ‘Crime of passion’ shocker from Punjab: Man killed female friend, then got her face tattooed on his chest
According to police, the two were in a close relationship.
Police said the accused suspected the woman of speaking to other men. “The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled,” Lalchandani stated.
Meanwhile, the victim’s father has levelled serious allegations against the accused. He claimed that the classmate had been blackmailing his daughter using obscene photographs. The father alleged that the accused attempted to extort money by threatening to circulate the images and had even shared them in her college WhatsApp group.
The investigation is ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More