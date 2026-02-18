‘Kya karoge jaan ke’: Indore man, accused of murdering MBA classmate, smiles on camera

Days after allegedly killing his 25-year-old classmate in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Piyush Dhanotia, the accused, appeared unconcerned and showed no regret when asked why he committed the crime. He was arrested on charges of raping and murdering his classmate and sharing a video of the assault in their college WhatsApp group. Police are still questioning the accused, but he keeps changing his version during interrogation. (PTI/File Photo)

The partly decomposed body of his classmate was found in Indore on Friday. Additional deputy police commissioner Dishesh Agrawal said the accused, Piyush, belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

ALSO READ | 'This is my son's mistake': Father of Dwarka SUV crash accused apologises When asked about the questioning, deputy commissioner of police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the accused admitted he strangled the woman and then “mistreated” her body.

Accused appears unconcerned, shows no remorse Police are still questioning the accused, but he keeps changing his version during interrogation. Officials said he admitted that he forced the woman to have sex and killed her when she tried to resist, Hindustan reported.

The disturbing details of the case and the accused’s actions were so upsetting that the female sub-inspector handling the probe broke down in tears, the report said. Meanwhile, Piyush appeared calm and showed no sign of regret while speaking to reporters.

A video of him has surfaced online in which he smiles when asked why he killed the woman. Showing no remorse, the accused said, “Whatever had to happen has happened. What will you do by knowing now?”