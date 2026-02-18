‘Kya karoge jaan ke’: Indore man, accused of murdering MBA classmate, smiles on camera
The disturbing details of the case and the accused’s actions were so upsetting that the female sub-inspector handling the probe reportedly broke down in tears.
Days after allegedly killing his 25-year-old classmate in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Piyush Dhanotia, the accused, appeared unconcerned and showed no regret when asked why he committed the crime. He was arrested on charges of raping and murdering his classmate and sharing a video of the assault in their college WhatsApp group.
The partly decomposed body of his classmate was found in Indore on Friday. Additional deputy police commissioner Dishesh Agrawal said the accused, Piyush, belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.
When asked about the questioning, deputy commissioner of police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the accused admitted he strangled the woman and then “mistreated” her body.
Accused appears unconcerned, shows no remorse
Police are still questioning the accused, but he keeps changing his version during interrogation. Officials said he admitted that he forced the woman to have sex and killed her when she tried to resist, Hindustan reported.
The disturbing details of the case and the accused’s actions were so upsetting that the female sub-inspector handling the probe broke down in tears, the report said. Meanwhile, Piyush appeared calm and showed no sign of regret while speaking to reporters.
A video of him has surfaced online in which he smiles when asked why he killed the woman. Showing no remorse, the accused said, “Whatever had to happen has happened. What will you do by knowing now?”
When reporters kept asking for a reason, he replied, “Let the time come, I will tell everyone.”
Indore MBA student death case
Investigators said Dhanotia confessed that he strangled his classmate on February 10 and then ran away after locking his rented room.
The 25-year-old woman went missing on February 10. The next day, videos showing her and a man were shared in their college WhatsApp group. Her face could be seen clearly, while the man’s face was hidden.
On Friday, people reported a foul smell coming from Dhanotia’s room. Police forced open the locked door and found the woman’s body in a semi-decomposed state.
Later, more shocking details surfaced when police said the accused carried out witchcraft to try to contact the woman’s spirit.
“The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel, in Navi Mumbai while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman’s spirit through witchcraft,” the DCP said.
Meanwhile, the victim’s father has made serious accusations against the accused. He said the classmate had been blackmailing his daughter using obscene photographs. The father alleged that the accused tried to extort money by threatening to share the images and had even posted them in her college WhatsApp group. The investigation is ongoing.