Jhajjar horror: Accused planned to kill pregnant banker wife last month, say victim’s kin

A day after Badli police arrested a chartered accountant (CA) for allegedly killing his 27-year-old wife with a pair of scissors, the victim’s family on Tuesday claimed the accused had confessed at the crime scene that he had been planning the murder for a month. The accused in police custody in Jhajjar on Tuesday. (HT)

The accused, Anshul Dhawan, of Hisar, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Mehak, whose body was found in a dry canal near Pahsaur village at Badli in Jhajjar district. Mehak, who was 50 days pregnant, worked with HDFC Bank in Gurugram. The couple, who had an arranged marriage in September 2025, lived and worked in Gurugram.

According to police, the murder took place on February 15 when the couple was returning to Gurugram after celebrating Valentine’s Day in Hisar. Initially, Dhawan allegedly called the emergency helpline claiming that unidentified miscreants had looted their car and killed his wife.

Station house officer Suresh Kumar of Badli police station said the accused had tried to portray the case as a robbery but failed to provide a consistent account. “He has been taken on two-day police remand. The investigation is ongoing. The post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited,” the SHO said.

Police officials said the murder appeared to be premeditated, alleging that Dhawan doubted his wife’s character. An official, requesting anonymity, claimed the accused wore gloves while attacking Mehak with scissors and threw her gold ornaments into a canal to stage a robbery. The front glass of his car was also allegedly damaged to support the false narrative. Gloves have been recovered from the crime scene, police said.

Mehak’s brother-in-law Saajan alleged that Dhawan told him at the scene that he had been planning the killing for the past month. He also raised suspicions about the possible involvement of the accused’s sister and brother-in-law, questioning how they reached the spot before the police.

The victim’s family further alleged that Dhawan had been suspicious of Mehak since their marriage and frequently quarrelled with her. Her younger brother, Akshay Kathuria, claimed the accused had threatened to kill her and urged police to thoroughly examine mobile phone records of the accused and his family members.

Mehak’s last rites were performed on Tuesday. A prayer meeting has been scheduled in Hansi on Wednesday. Police said further details would be shared after completion of the remand period.