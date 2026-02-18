‘Son very disturbed, deep grief in family’: Father of Delhi teen involved in Dwarka SUV crash

Days after 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in a brutal SUV crash in Delhi's Dwarka, the father of the accused said on Tuesday that the family is “deeply grief-stricken” and admitted that the vehicle involved belongs to their commercial transport business. Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who died after an SUV collided with his motorcycle, mourns. (PTI)

The person driving at the time of the crash was 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, who has been detained. The post-mortem findings showed that Sahil, who died on the spot, had fractured his skull, multiple ribs and his elbow due to the impact of the collision with the Scorpio SUV.

ALSO READ | Sahil Dhaneshra accident: How a speeding SUV snuffed out a life, claimed dreams and aspirations Notably, the Delhi Police have also registered a case against the accused’s father and held him responsible under the Motor Vehicles Act, HT reported earlier.

Accused’s father apologises, says cooperated with police The father, who runs a transport business, was also questioned by the Delhi Police. After the questioning, he spoke to the media and said he was not in the city when the incident took place.

“My wife told me about the accident. I didn’t know my son was driving,” he said, adding that his son was on his way to drop his daughter off somewhere. “I am regretful that this happened. I can imagine what pain the [victim’s] family must be going through.”

He said he would fully comply with whatever the law requires. “My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son. This is a heartbreaking incident,” he told news agency ANI.