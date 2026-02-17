Sahil Dhaneshra accident: How a speeding SUV snuffed out a life, claimed dreams and aspirations

The horrific SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka early this month not only claimed the life of a 23-year-old man, but also cut short the dreams and the aspirations that the young man and his family once had. It was a usual day for Sahil Dhaneshra on February 4, he was on his way to office when a speeding SUV from the opposite direction collided with Dhaneshra's motorcycle, leading to his tragic death. Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who died after an SUV collided with his motorcycle, mourns. (PTI)

The SUV was allegedly being driven by 19-year-old Akshatra Singh who was accompanied by his sister. Dhaneshra's mother, Inna Makan, has alleged that duo were driving in the opposite direction and making stunt videos for social media when the accident occurred.

“My son was going to the office,” Makan said. “He, along with his sister, was out in the Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt.”

‘His parents wanted to send him abroad’ Dhaneshra's friends recall him as a hardworking boy whose parents wanted to send him abroad. I've never seen such a hard-working person in my life. I can't imagine any other friend working as hard as he does," Dhaneshra's friend, Manav Sachdeva, said as he recalled his friend as inspirational and motivating.

“His family probably wanted to send him to Manchester or Germany. He also asked me about it if I would come along. But I refused because my entire family is here and my business is all set up here,” he said.