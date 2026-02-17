Sahil Dhaneshra accident: How a speeding SUV snuffed out a life, claimed dreams and aspirations
Sahil Dhaneshra's mother alleged that the teenager driving the SUV, accompanied by his sister, was recording a video when the fatal crash occurred.
The horrific SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka early this month not only claimed the life of a 23-year-old man, but also cut short the dreams and the aspirations that the young man and his family once had. It was a usual day for Sahil Dhaneshra on February 4, he was on his way to office when a speeding SUV from the opposite direction collided with Dhaneshra's motorcycle, leading to his tragic death.
The SUV was allegedly being driven by 19-year-old Akshatra Singh who was accompanied by his sister. Dhaneshra's mother, Inna Makan, has alleged that duo were driving in the opposite direction and making stunt videos for social media when the accident occurred.
Also read: Video recorded inside SUV shows moments before collision killed Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi
“My son was going to the office,” Makan said. “He, along with his sister, was out in the Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt.”
‘His parents wanted to send him abroad’
Dhaneshra's friends recall him as a hardworking boy whose parents wanted to send him abroad. I've never seen such a hard-working person in my life. I can't imagine any other friend working as hard as he does," Dhaneshra's friend, Manav Sachdeva, said as he recalled his friend as inspirational and motivating.
Also read: Fractured skull, ribs and elbow: Autopsy report shows Sahil Dhaneshra's injuries after Delhi SUV accident
“His family probably wanted to send him to Manchester or Germany. He also asked me about it if I would come along. But I refused because my entire family is here and my business is all set up here,” he said.
Sachdeva said they are demanding justice for Dhaneshra and the accused should be punished for what he did. “He should serve some jail time . He should remember that what happens to him if two took two lives. His father should remember when he sent his son in a car without a license,” Sachdeva said.
‘My son died due to their fun reel’
Dhaneshra's mother, in a public appeal, demanded justice for her son as she accused to minor's parents of negligence as he did not even have a license. “This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel. There are already many over-speeding challans against him, yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son. No one is safe on the road due to people like them. Strict action should be taken against them. He does not even have a license,” Makan said, as she termed the accident as a criminal activity.
Also read: Varun Grover reacts to the rise of hit-and-run cases: 'Mostly teenagers driving expensive cars'
“The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt .My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity,” she said.
Makan told NDTV that she received a call from Dwarka Sector-11 Station House Officer (police) who informed her that the police had found a motorcycle registered under her number.
As she rushed to the spot in horror, she found her son lying on the road, his motorcycle split into three parts. She further said that an ambulance standing nearby only took her son to the hospital after she screamed for 10 minutes.
"An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital. After I screamed, Sahil was picked by his legs and hands, without any support to the neck, and taken to the hospital," she was quoted as saying.
Post-mortem reveals massive impact of the fatal crash
The post-mortem report shows that Dhaneshra had fractured his skull, multiple ribs and his elbow due to the impact from the Scorpio SUV, HT reported earlier.
The report states that Sahil died due to haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injuries. Doctors noted a skull fracture on the left side, a large subdural hematoma, brain swelling and hemorrhagic contusions.
The report also recorded multiple rib fractures, lung damage and significant internal bleeding, with about 100 ml of blood found in both pleural cavities. Injuries to the head and chest were described as fatal and consistent with a high-impact road accident.