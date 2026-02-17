Varun Grover reacts to the rise of hit-and-run cases: 'Mostly teenagers driving expensive cars'

He went on to add, “Yet another symptom of the soft-oligarchy we’ve turned into that rich kids can kill for fun and get away because the politicians/courts are in their (Papa’s) pockets.”

Now, National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover has weighed in on the rise of hit-and-run cases in the nation. The writer and lyricist took to his X account on Tuesday and said, “So many cases of hit-and-run. Mostly teenagers driving expensive cars under influence of alcohol + new-money.”

The recent hit-and-run case in Dwarka caused significant outrage on social media. A 23-year-old man died in a road accident in Delhi earlier this month after an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy. The juvenile driver has since been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations. The mother has alleged in a social media post that her son was mowed down by a recklessly driven car and demanded justice.

About the Dwarka case In a video message, the mother of Sahil Dhaneshra, said she raised her son as a single parent but lost him to someone's recklessness.

"I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said in the video, appealing to media organisations and residents of Dwarka to support her in seeking justice.

During investigation, the SUV driver, identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, was found without a driving licence and was apprehended. The police said he was granted interim bail on February 10 by the JJB on the ground that he was a class 10 student and due to appear for his exams.

A few days ago, Varun had reacted to the Mumbai metro under-construction pillar collapse, which killed 1 and injured 3 people. “Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India, probably by a huge margin. The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years and they are better), atrocious urban planning, & complete disregard for human life," he had written.