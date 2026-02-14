Private photos, extortion, missing boyfriend: MBA student's naked body found in Indore flat, murder suspected

An MBA student who had been missing for two days was found dead inside her classmate's rented house in Indore on Friday, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the city. Missing for two days, MBA student found strangled; boyfriend absconding (Representative image)

Police suspect she was strangled by her male classmate, believed to be her boyfriend, who now remains untraceable and is being treated as the main suspect.

The 24-year-old victim was pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at a city college. Her family had reported her missing after she failed to return home.

Cops found naked body The case took a grim turn when residents in Dwarkapuri alerted the police about a foul smell coming from a locked house in their neighbourhood.

When the cops entered the house, they found the woman’s naked body inside, deputy commissioner of police Shri Krishna Lalchandani told news agency PTI.

“She appeared to have died two days ago due to strangling but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem,” he said.

The investigators believe the murder may have taken place around the time she was reported missing.

Private photo circulated on college group The woman’s father also shared disturbing allegations about what he believes led up to the tragedy. He claimed that the suspect had been pressuring his daughter for money, allegedly threatening to leak her private photographs if she refused to comply, the PTI report added.

According to him, the situation may have escalated when the man allegedly went ahead and shared objectionable pictures on her college WhatsApp group.

Police confirmed that the alleged boyfriend, who hailed from Mandsaur and lived in rented accommodation in Indore, is the main suspect in the case. “We suspect the murder was committed due to a rift in their romantic relationship,” the DCP said.

Her family had reportedly lodged a missing person’s report at Pandharinath police station after she did not return home. According to her father, she had left on February 11, telling them she was going to attend a birthday party.

Days later, he was called to identify her body. “I identified my daughter's body from her socks,” he said, the news agency reported.

‘Boyfriend' absconding The accused remains untraceable, and efforts are underway to locate him. Investigators are examining digital evidence, including mobile phones and online communication, as part of the probe.

The post-mortem report is awaited to establish the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, police say further action will follow as more details emerge in the investigation.