Chandigarh man held guilty of sexually assaulting minor boy

A 36-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who is residing with her husband and three sons in a rented accommodation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who is residing with her husband and three sons in a rented accommodation. The woman is a fruit vendor and her husband works as a plumber.

The case dates back to November 2021, when the victim’s mother told the police that her son at 8 PM had left with his friends but did not return home till 10 PM, following which she along with her husband tried to look for her son but of no avail. The next morning, she again went to look for her son and heard screams coming for a house in a colony.

As she barged into the house, she found her son there. The boy told her that the man has forcibly restrained him in the house, tied him and sexually assaulted him.

The accused was arrested following the complaint and in February 2022 he was charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO act.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanbir Dhaliwal Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business. ...view detail