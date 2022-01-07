Home / Cities / Bhopal News / CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews urban, housing development projects in Bhopal
Speaking in the meeting here in Bhopal, CM Chouhan instructed the authorities to study models from other states like 'Amma Rasoi' and follow best practices. "Startup incubation centres should work properly."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Urban development and housing department.

Speaking in the meeting here in Bhopal, CM Chouhan instructed the authorities to study models from other states like 'Amma Rasoi' and follow best practices. "Startup incubation centres should work properly."

CM further instructed, "We should generate new entrepreneurs through startups. We had made efforts to ensure that sewage does not get into the river. By Narmada Jayanti, let us decide that we are in the right position."

He added, "Work to celebrate 'City Day' to carry forward the pride, tradition, culture, value of the life of the city and to make sure to give the benefits of all the welfare schemes of the centre including PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, Maandhan, Matru Vandana to the beneficiaries." 

