Congress dubs BJP’s ‘nutritious food to children’ campaign as political gimmick

Ahead of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to lure the people to vote for them once again by introducing new schemes which the Congress has dubbed a “political gimmick” by the ruling party. The BJP has put up hoardings all around the state highlighting the ‘nutritious food element’ related to the Ladli Behna scheme (HT Photo/Sourced)

According to the party’s publicity campaign it has recently launched another scheme - ‘nutritious food to children’- associated with the CM Ladli Behna Yojana.

“Ladli Behna Ke Bachchon Ko Paushtik Aahar, Ab Milenge Rs.3,000 (nutritious food to beloved sisters’ children, now they will get Rs.3,000)”, announces the BJP’s publicity campaign.

Under the scheme which was implemented in June, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised aid of Rs.1,250 to 12.5 million women in the state. Ahead of the polls, he announced that the amount would be increased to Rs.3,000 in a phased manner.

The BJP has put up hoardings all around the state highlighting the ‘nutritious food element’ related to the Ladli Behna scheme.

The Congress has, however, dubbed it as a political gimmick saying the ruling party was forced to go for a massive publicity campaign to flash the “nutritious food for children card” as the Congress has promised several welfare schemes for women and children besides others.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was in MP’s Mandla last week, had announced financial assistance to school students, to counter the CM Ladli Behna scheme.

Gandhi assured financial assistance to school students – ₹500 per month to students in Classes 1 to 8, ₹1,000 per month to those in Classes 9 and 10 and ₹1,500 per month to students of Class 11 and 12 – if the party is voted to power.

The party has also promised 11 guarantees, which include ₹1,500 per month per head to women, an LPG cylinder at ₹500, Old Pension Scheme for government employees, farmers’ loan waiver, 27% reservation to other backward classes (OBCs), no charge for first 100 units power consumption and 50% charge on 200 units etc.

Responding to BJP’s scheme, state Congress spokesperson Santosh Gautam said that CM Chouhan has often said the Ladli Behna amount would be increased, but he is silent as to when this will actually happen he will give the increased amount to women.

“He knows well that since BJP is not going to retain power, there is no harm in making false promises to people,” he said.

Gautam said if the government was really concerned over the poor health of children it should have started giving Rs.3000 per month from June itself.

The BJP’s decision to go for a massive publicity campaign was forced by the Congress’ schemes for women, children and all other sections of society through its Vachan Patra, said the Congress spokesperson.

Responding, state BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said, “The fact is Congress snatched nutritious food from children during its 15-month rule and stopped the continuation of several schemes meant for women, children and weaker sections of society. The BJP is committed to a holistic development of children in the state which is the aim of the government’s Ladli Behna scheme.”

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan on Wednesday claimed that if the Congress came to power, would stop the government’s flagship welfare scheme for women ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’.

The state will go to polls on November 17. The results of the elections will be announced on December 3.

