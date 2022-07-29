‘Congress is frustrated…’: Shivraj Chouhan on Digvijaya Singh's scuffle with policemen
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed Digvijaya Singh, after the former chief minister got into a scuffle with policemen, and even grabbed the collar of one of the cops.
“Such indecent behaviour does not behove a former chief minister. He is grabbing a police officer's collar, and is also trying to break the collectorate's gate. Victory and defeat is part and parcel of a democracy, but who gave you the right to grab a police officer's collar?,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.
The senior BJP leader described the Congress veteran's reaction a result of the grand old party's ‘frustration’. He posted: “I'm surprised that a person who was a CM for 10 years reacted in such a manner. I condemn his attitude of resorting to abuse that too just because his (political) ground is shrinking.”
On Friday, the Rajya Sabha MP got into a physical altercation with BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang and cops outside the District Panchayat Office in Bhopal. The Congress alleged that the police and the administration were working under the pressure of the central state's BJP government, as elections were held for the post of president of the Bhopal district panchayat.
The opposition party alleged that as many as nine votes were cast with ‘fake’ medical certificates.
Ram Kunwar Gurjar, who had left the Congress to join the saffron camp, won the president's election.
On his part, the 75-year-old politician accused the BJP of indulging in ‘violation of election rules’.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
