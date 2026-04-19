New Delhi, The Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal has complained to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, alleging that traffic police personnel assaulted some railway employees in a road rage incident in March and a "false" case was registered against the rail staff. DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhopal Mayur Khandelwal said that the police are looking into the DRM's allegations and the FIR was registered based on video recordings of the incident in which railway staff "can be seen being violent with the state police".

DRM Pankaj Tyagi said in his complaint that on March 15, 2026, at around 6.15 PM, several railway employees, including female staff, were returning in a bus after attending a women's function.

Tyagi, in his complaint filed within days of registration of FIR, alleged that when the bus reached DMart Crossing in Bhopal, traffic police personnel abused the female employees and assaulted some of the male staff accompanying them.

He further claimed that when the female staff got off the bus to object to the abusive language and violent behaviour of the traffic police personnel, the latter continued to abuse and threaten them.

The complaint also alleged that one of the traffic police personnel boarded the bus and threatened a female railway employee, stating that he would tear off her clothes if she did not get down from the bus. He has cited several other instances of unlawful and indecent behaviour.

"When one of the female railway employees tried to stop a traffic constable who was beating a railway staff member, the constable slapped her and pushed her back," the complaint alleged.

It alleged that the local police forcibly took the bus to the Kolar police station and registered an FIR against the railway staff, accusing them of violent behaviour and assault.

When asked why the police "ignored" the counter-complaint by the senior-most railway official of the division, DCP Khandelwal said that the DGP of the state is aware of the matter and that the DRM's allegations are being probed.

"There are video recordings of the incident in which railway staff can be seen being violent with the state police, and based on that, an FIR was registered," Khandelwal said.

Railway officials noted that the complaint was made more than a month ago. "Why did the police register an FIR against railway staff within hours of the incident on a false complaint, whereas our genuine complaint is under investigation for over a month?" This shows their biased stand," a railway official alleged.

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