Eight cops injured in attack during anti-encroachment drive in Ujjain

Eight police personnel and a JCB driver were injured after coming under attack from locals of Jhitarkhedi village during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, the district administration said on Friday.

Officials said that a team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Sahu went to remove an encroachment at Jhitarkhedi village after receiving complaints.

According to SDM Sahu, “Some villagers encroached on the government land by fencing the wire near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.”

Following the encroachment complaint, the team, along with the police force, reached the village on Friday afternoon, the SDM said, adding as they progressed with the anti-encroachment drive, villagers started pelting stones at the JCB and the police, in which several were injured.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital where their conditions are stated to be stable, an official said.

Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Satendra Shukla said that a first information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified persons for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

An investigation into the matter was launched, and the police are trying to identify miscreants who attacked the police and the JCB driver, Shukla said.