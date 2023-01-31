Family of law student, arrested for recording court hearing, seeks fair probe

A 23-year-old law student, who was arrested on Saturday for recording the court proceedings of a district court in Indore, was implicated in a false case, said family members.

The law student was arrested on Saturday for fraud and cheating.

She was found recording the proceedings of a case of a bail plea of saffron organisation members, who were arrested for shouting slogans while protesting against movie Pathaan, in Indore’s session court.

Also Read:After PFI ban, SDPI tries hard to re-group its cadres in Kerala

She was caught by advocates present in the court room and handed over to police.

One of them, Harshal Raghuvanshi said, “She was recording the video on behalf of an advocate Noorjahan. She was an intern at the office of Noorjahan. We also found ₹1.26lakh from her bag. The intern said the money belongs to Noorjahan but the latter refused to have any connection with her.”

“In the interrogation, she revealed that she was recording video for Noorjahan. She claimed that she worked for Supreme Court advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, he added. Police, however, did not verify his claim.

However, the intern’s brother Iqbal Mansuri said, “My sister is innocent. She was taking training at the office of Noorjahan ma’am. She was working on her behalf only. I lost my father and she is the youngest among six sisters. I want fair probe in the matter. If she is found involved in any illegal activities, she should be punished for that,” he added.

Supreme Court advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, who was present in the court to oppose the bail plea, said, “I have nothing to do with her but she is just an intern. She didn’t lie to anyone and commit any fraud. She was present in the court as an intern only.”

“The money received from his possession belongs to client of Noorjahan. Noorjahan was not present in the court because his son was ill. Noorjahan has proof of money. She is being implicated in a false case, he added.

Despite repeated attempt, Noorjahan couldn’t be contacted for the comment.

The intern was arrested under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy). She was produced before the court and sent on police remand of three days.

Indore police commissioner HN Mishra said, “Police are interrogating her and checking her bank records and call records. We are also trying to contact Noorjahan for interrogation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON