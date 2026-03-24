Datia , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the Ken-Betwa river linking project will provide sufficient water for irrigation purposes in the Bundelkhand region and surrounding districts in the state, and no farmer will be forced to migrate from this area once that happens. Farmers won't have to migrate from Bundelkhand once river link project happens: MP CM

He was speaking at a state-level farmers' conference in Datia district, where he inaugurated and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for 12 development works of ₹62.23 crore, including Sandipani School along with a tourist accommodation at a religious site of Ratangarh, a stadium and other development works.

On the occasion, the CM distributed benefits for agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, and food processing to beneficiaries at the conference.

The state government is working with commitment to increase the irrigation area in the state, he said.

"The area under irrigation, which was once 7.5 lakh hectares, has now increased to 55 lakh hectares. In the last two years, it has increased by approximately 1 million hectares," he said.

The CM said that through the Ken-Betwa Link Project of linking rivers, farmers in the Bundelkhand region and surrounding districts will receive adequate water for irrigation.

The central government has given Madhya Pradesh the important gift of the river linking project, which will also benefit some districts of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.

"Now, no farmer from the Bundelkhand region will be forced to migrate," he added.

Yadav urged farmers not to burn stubble in the fields after harvesting, stating that it reduces the fertility of the soil.

The state government is providing 'Happy Seeder' machines to beneficiaries for straw production.

He said, "Farmers should make straw and sell it to nearby cow shelters. Now, farmers will receive payment for the straw along with the wheat. To ensure that small farmers receive timely rental agricultural equipment and their farming is improved, custom hiring centers, or agricultural equipment rental shops, are being opened at the assembly level," the CM said.

Electricity will be provided to farmers for 24 hours for irrigation after the rainy season.

The CM added that the state government has launched the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana to increase farmers' income from animal husbandry and has pledged to increase milk production in the state from 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

He stated that to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce, benefits have been extended to soybean growers under the state government's Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

"Mustard crops have now been included in the Bhavantar Yojana. This year, the state government has given wheat-producing farmers a bonus of ₹40 per quintal over the support price. In the future, wheat will be purchased from farmers at ₹2,700 per quintal, CM Yadav said.

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